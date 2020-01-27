Crime report

January 27, 2020

Anthony Maynor, an officer with the Lumberton Police Department, reported Sunday that someone stole beer valued at $3,000 and a generator valued at $700 from the Quick Mart, located at 2011 Carthage Road, in Lumberton.

Jeremiah Sanderson, an employee at Walmart located at 5070 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole $400 from a cash register and caused $100 in damages to it.

Marcelis McLaughlin, of East Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was at a residence on East Eighth Street, someone hit him in the head with a metal pipe.

Colette Fitch, an employee at Speedway located at 1703 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the business and stole cigarettes valued at $400 and caused $500 in damages to a door.

Candice Thompson, of Spruce Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone caused $1,300 in damages to the door frame of her 2020 Toyota Corolla after attempting to break-in.

Sarah Pierce, of Page Street in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her house and stole a .22 caliber rifle valued at $300, assorted clothing valued at $50, welding materials valued at $50, a deep fryer valued $50, a crock pot valued $50, $500 in cash, a suit valued at $500, a Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet valued at an undisclosed amount, red light valued at $25, a flash light valued at $14 and a LG cell phone valued at $150.

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jimmie Locklear, Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton; Ron Jones, Corinth Road, Pembroke; Colette Thornton, N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge; Abigail Lopez, Spruce Lane, Shannon; Jamie Sutton, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; Time Out Communities, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; Misty Locklear, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; and Elgie Locklear, Dixie Drive, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mack Douglas, Fairley Road, Maxton; Regina Collins, Buie Philadelphus Road, Lumberton; Lora Locklear, Blossom Drive, Pembroke; John Allen, Norment Road, Lumberton; Norma Juarez, Mt. Olive Church Road, Lumberton; Fidel Baeza, Ballance Farm Road, St. Pauls; David Ransom, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton; and James McMillian, U.S. 301 North, Parkton.

The following reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assault by someone with a weapon:

Brent Locklear, McLettan Road, Lumberton; and Keldin McCormick, Thomas Drive, Lumberton.