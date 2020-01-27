Event to help with cancer victim’s medical bills

By: Staff report
Jacob Moore

PEMBROKE —A plate sale and live auction full of “fun, laughter and hope” will be held Feb. 7 to raise money for Jacob Moore, a 6-year-old who has been battling cancer most of his life.

The chicken bog plates will be sold from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Pembroke Rescue, located at 564 Candy Park Road in Pembroke. The auction will follow at 7 p.m.

Moore is described as being a “rambunctious” child “who loves playing with his sister, fire trucks and Star Wars toys. He was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at the age of 2.

His mother Kimberly Moore has been staying at home with him during this time while his father, J.D., has continued to work.

The event will go towards helping the family with medical expenses as well as taking him on a trip to Disney World to see the Star Wars exhibit.

