Event to help with cancer victim’s medical bills

FAIRMONT — Leaders of the Lumbee Tribe and the Fairmont community are mourning the death of Terry Hunt, a longtime law enforcement officer in Robeson County who died this weekend in Kenya while on tribal business.

Hunt, who served previously as Fairmont’s chief of police and on the Lumbee Tribal Council, was in the African nation in his capacity as president of Lumbee Tribe Enterprises LLC. He died Sunday after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness. He and Ron Oxendine, chief operating officer of LTE, were in the country to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new contract the business had landed.

Lumbee Tribe Enterprises is a private business established by the tribal government.

The tribe issued a statement on Sunday that reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce that Terry L. Hunt, president of Lumbee Tribe Enterprises LLC, died today in Nairobi, Kenya, due to illness. The entire LTE family mourns this loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, the owners, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Terry’s family. Terry was a dedicated member of our community and passionate for the continued success of his tribe.”

Caleb A. Malcolm, LTE board of directors chairman, issued a statement on behalf of the board on Sunday.

It reads, “With the passing of Terry Hunt, LTE has suffered a major loss. The LTE family will work tirelessly to ensure the timely return of Terry to his family through the Embassy. Notwithstanding that loss, the board is confident that the rest of the LTE team will capitalize on the foundation that Terry has built.”

Hunt’scareer at the Fairmont Police Department spanned 22 years. He joined the force in May 1979 and became a lieutenant in April 1988. He served in that role for five years until being appointed chief of police and served in that capacity for eight years before retiring in 2001.

Although he retired from the police force nearly two decades ago, he continued to serve the Fairmont community by working on several boards, according to Katrina Tatum, the Fairmont town manager. Before his death he was serving on the town Planning and Zoning Board.

“He did a lot of work with this community and was willing to serve on any board,” she said.

Tatum worked alongside Hunt when she was an assistant town manager for Fairmont. She described him as someone dedicated to his community and ready to support the police department.

“He was always available to lend advice to our current police chief,” Tatum said.

Hunt’s knowledge came in handy to Fairmont Chief John Edwards when he first came to work for Fairmont.

“He helped get me settled in when I came on six years ago,” Edwards said. “He had a wealth of knowledge and was a good resource for information.”

He often took advantage of Hunt’s relationship with the town and his knowledge of the ins and outs, Edwards said.

“He was well-known and well-respected,” Edwards said. “He will definitely be missed.”

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said he had known Hunt for the past 30 years.

“I’ve never heard anyone say anything negative about him and he’s never said anything negative about a person,” Wilkins said.

Over the years, Wilkins had stayed in contact with Hunt and had just received a text a few weeks ago asking to meet up.

“This caught everyone off guard,” Wilkins said. “You kind of find it unbelievable when you first get news like this.”

Like Tatum and Edwards, the sheriff said Hunt was dedicated to the Robeson County community.

“Even after retiring on good terms in Fairmont, he still continued his work for the community by working at Lumbee Enterprise,” Wilkins said.

Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. issued a statement that reads, “The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Terry Hunt. Terry was dedicated to serving our Tribe and the Lumbee people will be forever grateful of his work on the Tribal Council and as president of LTE. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hunt family during this time.”

Hunt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_terry-hunt-1.jpg Hunt

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer