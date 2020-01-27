Eight join United Way board

LUMBERTON — United Way of Robeson County has added eight community leaders to its 2020 board of directors.

The new members are Debbie Branyon, Keith Hardee, Gary Locklear, Danielle McLean, Brownie McLeod, Johnny Robertson, Pamela Wright and Kimberly White.

“We are excited to have these new members bring their perspectives and expertise to the United Way of Robeson County Board,” said Tate Johnson, executive director of United Way.

“We work across many sectors to improve the health, education and financial stability of all people in Robeson County. We value the collective wisdom and leadership of our dedicated board members who are passionate about making our community a better place,” he said.

The board of directors consists of 15 members.

“United Way of Robeson County brings together people and resources to tackle complex issues and drive sustainable positive change. Goals for our 35th anniversary include new advocacy initiatives and to increase the number of children enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,” said Kathy Hansen, president of the board of directors.

United Way of Robeson County will celebrate its 35th anniversary during its annual campaign kick-off on June 30, the date of its incorporation in 1985.