Mom, daughter among those charged in murder

LUMBERTON — A mother and daughter are among three people charged in the murder of Annette Hendren Ivey, and the third person charged has a lengthy criminal record.

Lorie Lynn Sampson, 38, and her 24-year-old daughter, Maribel Christina Cain, both of 166 Summer Lane in Lumberton, were arrested and charged Friday in death of the 76-year-old widow, who was killed in her home at 1201 Godwin Ave. in Lumberton on Jan. 21. Police have not released a cause of death.

Sampson has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, armed robbery, first-degree arson, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Cain faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, armed robbery, first-degree arson, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, and identity theft.

Kevin Hammonds, 25, of 308 Old Whiteville Road, Apt. 1 in Lumberton faces the same charges as those filed against Cain.

All three appeared before a judge Monday and each is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond on the murder charges, and a $1 million bond each on the other charges.

Hammonds has a criminal history dating back to January 2011 when he was arrested on a misdemeanor break-in charge.

He served four concurrent sentences from Feb. 1, 2016, to July 18, 2017, related to numerous charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and narcotics charges.

Most recently, Hammonds was released March 4, 2019, after serving four months for felony convictions on charges including possession with intent to sell a schedule II substance and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Ivey’s body was found about 10 p.m. after firefighters and police responded to a fire alarm at her residence. The fire was small and quickly contained.

Ivey lived with three others in her home, according to neighbors.

A small memorial of candles and flowers could be seen Monday in Ivey’s driveway. Police tape still blocked the entrance.

The modest, single-story home with green shutters and white siding is about 450 feet away from the Lumberton Police Department building at 1305 Godwin Ave. No evidence of the fire can be seen on the home’s exterior.

On Jan. 22, several neighbors spoke to The Robesonian about Ivey, remembering her as a kind, generous homebody. They spoke on the condition their names not be used.

“She never bothered nobody,” said a 12th Street resident. “She didn’t bother a soul, that’s why I couldn’t believe it.”

Two of them said they heard what they thought were gunshots on the night of Ivey’s death.

The State Bureau of Investigation assisted police in the investigation.

Mom, daughter among those accused