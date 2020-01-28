Trooper shoots individual in confrontation on I-95

January 28, 2020 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation after a state trooper on Monday shot an armed individual on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to a statement from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

There were few details in the statement, including the name of the trooper and the person who was shot and injured. The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the statement, the shooting happened about 5:11 p.m. after a trooper was conducting a roadside safety inspection of a commercial motor vehicle. According to the statement, the trooper was approached by an armed person who was not involved in the inspection and the trooper shot the individual when the person refused commands to stop.

The state Highway Patrol asked the SBI to conduct the investigation. The trooper has been placed on administrative duty while the investigation is conducted, which is protocol.

The Robesonian will update this story as information warrants, both at robesonian.com and in Thursday’s print edition.

Staff report