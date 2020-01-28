NAACP to meet Thursday

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Drainage District has been allocated an extra $200,000 for the removal of vegetative debris and sediment in the Moss Neck Watershed, according to the state Division of Soil and Water Conservation.

The money is in addition to $16,882 already allocated as matching funds for the Emergency Watershed Protection sites in the county Drainage District, bringing the District’s total allocation to $216,882, according to information from the state agency.

The notice is just to say the Drainage District has been approved to receive the money, said Rob Price, Drainage District attorney.

“There’s a lot of steps we have to go through to get the money,” he said.

The steps include submitting more paperwork to the state, soliciting bids for the project’s contracts, get a contract and then submit more paperwork, he said.

It could take a couple of years before the district actually receives the money, Price said. And the money is intended as reimbursement for the cost of maintenance and repair work.

“We have to spend the money before we get it,” Price said.

The $200,000 is for work on two sections of the Moss Neck Watershed. It is to cover the cost of bank stabilization and the restoration of 50 feet of a farmstead driveway in a 200-foot section and the cost of removing sediment, stabilizing the banks and removing an obstruction in another 350-foot section.

In the meantime, the county Drainage District is struggling to find money to perform maintenance and flood-prevention work on the watersheds it oversees, the attorney said. One of the funding steps being taken is trying to find someone who can help write and submit grant proposals.

The approval of the $200,000 and the system for actually receiving the money is one more illustration of the difficulties the Drainage District faces in order to get money to maintain the canals and other waterways under its jurisdiction, Price said. The district is not treated the same way as county and municipal governments when it comes to state and federal funding to pay for natural disaster recovery or flood-prevention efforts, even though the district is on the front line when it comes to preventing flooding from storms, such as hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

For example, the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency recently announced that county and municipal governments can apply through RebuildNC for 0% interest loans of up to $2 million to pay for disaster recovery projects, he said. Drainage districts are not eligible for these loans.

“If we could get cash loans we could do a lot,” Price said.

If the Lumberton and county governments would work with the Drainage District on getting money to maintain the watersheds the job would be easier, he said. But, the fault for the district’s funding woes doesn’t lie solely at the local level. The state shares part of the blame.

“Iit would have been nice if the legislators had been thinking and put us in with counties and municipalities,” Price said of relevant funding programs.

The Drainage District does receive money from fees accessed on property within the county’s watersheds. The district’s commissioners submit paperwork to the county Tax Office that details how much the fee should be for each property within the watersheds. Each fee is based on how much each individual property benefits from the maintenance and flood-prevention work performed in each watershed. The Tax Office collects the fees and then gives the money to the Drainage District.

The county District oversees the Jacobs Swamp, Moss Neck and Meadow Branch watersheds, and a fourth that is inactive, and the location of which he doesn’t know, Price said. Much of the Meadow Branch watershed is in Lumberton and that portion is maintained by the city.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor