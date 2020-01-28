Woman identified who was found dead inside home

By: Staff report
The body of a 75-year-old woman was found inside this home at 1201 Godwin Ave. on Tuesday after police and firefighters responded to a call of a fire. Police have identified her as Annette Hendren Ivey.
LUMBERTON — A 75-year-old woman whose body was found in her home Tuesday evening has been identified as Annetten Hendren Ivey, who lives at the 1201 Godwin Ave. address.

According to a statement by police Capt. Terry Parker, her body was found about 9:44 p.m. when Lumberton firefighters and city police answered a fire alarm at the residence. They also found a small fire inside the home.

Parker’s statement reads in part, “Evidence at the scene leads investigators” to suspect foul play.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting police in the investigation, according to the statement.

Ivey lived with three others in her home at 1201 Godwin Ave., according to neighbors. The modest, single-story home with green shutters and white siding is about 450 feet away from the Lumberton Police Department, located at 1305 Godwin Ave. On Wednesday, there was not visual evidence outside of a fire.

Neighbors voiced concern about the amount of traffic around the house on a weekly basis.

Ivey’s relatives who live nearby were alerted to the scene by firetrucks as they passed their home.

“I thought she had put a pot on the stove,” one relative said. She said she thought Ivey had gone to a store and left food on the stove which caught fire.

“But that wasn’t the case,” she said.

Another relative heard three gunshots Tuesday evening in the area, she said.

A resident of Godwin Avenue said she also heard gunshots.

“I thought it was a car backfiring,” the resident said initially.

She said she was walking her dog Tuesday evening, when she heard the sound.

The resident said she hopes the case is solved soon.

“There’s too much unsolved mysteries it’s sick, in Robeson County,” she said.

“She was a beautiful lady,” she said of Ivey. She described her as “open-hearted” and “good.”

Other neighbors said Ivey was a kind, generous homebody.

“She never bothered nobody,” said one neighbor who lives on 12th Street. “She didn’t bother a soul, that’s why I couldn’t believe it.”

Another neighbor, who has known Ivey for 30 years, described her as a friendly soul.

“She cared a lot about other people,” she said.

“I hate it’s happened to the family and her. I really hate it,” she said. “No one deserves that.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask for detectives Yvette Pitts or Charles Keenum.

The Robesonian will update this story as information warrants.

