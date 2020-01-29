UNCP takes coronavirus precautions

Tilson Tilson

PEMBROKE — The highly contagious virus with a high mortality rate that originated in China has caught the attention of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s leadership.

The university is working with state and local health officials to closely monitor the outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to information from UNCP’s Office of University Communications and Marketing.

“A number of offices including the Office of Global Engagement, Student Health Services, and Campus Safety are monitoring the situation daily and taking necessary measures to ensure our campus is informed and prepared. In such instances, Student Health Services staff remains in close contact with local health authorities including the Robeson County Health Department and Southeastern Medical Center,” a UNCP statement reads in part.

UNCP has more than 60 students from China because of relationships with sister institutions in that country.

Some preparedness measures on campus include:

— As possible, identifying any individuals who have recently traveled to affected areas or who have plans to do so.

— Communicating and monitoring responses and situations on the campuses and cities of partner institutions in China.

— Communicating to campus with awareness messages from Student Health Services.

— Coordination with local and state health officials.

— Implementation of additional triage questionnaires in Student Health Services.

— Provision of masks for patients presenting to Student Health Services with upper respiratory symptoms.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health departments and health care providers to monitor the coronavirus, the state health agency reported Wednesday.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, according to the department. The first case in the United States was announced on Jan. 21 in Washington state.

“The risk to the general public in North Carolina is considered low at this time,” a NCDHHS release reads in part.

The state health agency is providing guidance to state and local health agencies, health care providers and the general public regarding the evolving outbreak investigation, according to DHHS.

“We continue to monitor the spread of this novel coronavirus very closely,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and DHHS chief medical officer. “While people should take this new virus seriously, at this time of year, respiratory illnesses in people in North Carolina are most likely due to infection with influenza or viruses that cause the common cold. People should take precautions to protect themselves and others from these infections, including washing your hands frequently, covering your cough, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and making sure you have gotten your annual flu shot.”

The coronavirus has now infected more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak, according to world health officials. The number of cases jumped to 5,974 on Wednesday.

The death toll in China stood at 132 on Wednesday. That is still less than half the number who died in China from SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

According to the NCDHHS, the most effective means to prevent the spread of other respiratory infections, including flu, are:

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

— Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

— Avoid exposure to others who are sick.

— Stay home when you are ill.

The state health agency says people who traveled to affected areas outside the U.S. where coronavirus outbreaks have been identified — Wuhan, China, for example — and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing within two weeks of leaving, should:

— Seek medical care right away. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to avoid exposing others.

— Avoid contact with others.

— Do not travel while sick.

— Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

— Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

People who have questions or concerns related to coronavirus can call 866-462-3821 for more information. There are also resources available on the DPH website at epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/diseases/2019nCoV.html and on the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Tilson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Tilson_Betsey-sp-1.jpg Tilson