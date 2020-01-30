Effort shows Robeson’s homeless that they count

Southeastern Family Violence Center Director Emily Locklear, left, shows Assistant Director Hollie Oxendine a pillow made of plastic bags on Wednesday. The pillow was donated for the annual Point-in-Time Count, which counts the homeless in the county. Southeastern Family Violence Center Director Emily Locklear, left, shows Assistant Director Hollie Oxendine a pillow made of plastic bags on Wednesday. The pillow was donated for the annual Point-in-Time Count, which counts the homeless in the county.

LUMBERTON — A homeless woman walking by the Lumberton Christian Care Center on Wednesday afternoon received more than she could hope for from Southeastern Family Violence Center staff during an annual event that seeks to count the homeless in Robeson County and equip them with resources to rise above their situation.

The 20-year-old woman, who did not wish to give her name, said she has been homeless for about seven months because of family and financial issues. But, with a bag filled with food, an extra coat, a blanket and informational pamphlets, she said she was ready to take the next step and ask for help.

“Oh yes, I’ll definitely use them,” she said. “I ain’t got nothing.”

The woman received the help during the annual Point-in-Time Count, which is an effort to provide homeless people with clothing, toiletries, a hot meal and information to lead them to more help. The count is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Department and takes place during the last 10 days of January each year.

The Southeastern Family Violence Center took the lead in the count, center Director Emily Locklear said. The count was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and end at midnight.

The Lumberton Christian Care Center served hot meals and opened its doors to the homeless for a one-night stay without the normal background check.

“We will be housing as many of them as want to come in,” Director Clementine Thompson-McCormick said.

My Refuge, located at 2020 W. Fifth St., also opened its doors Wednesday to the homeless. The nonprofit offered free food and clothing to the homeless, Director Rose Glenn said.

“As long as we’re here, we’re going to be involved and we’re going to help them,” she said.

The count serves to give the state “a snapshot of homelessness” and helps in the calculation of funding for homeless assistance programs, Locklear said.

The final number of homeless will be released next week.

During the count, volunteers administer surveys to determine how many homeless people are in each municipality across the county, doing so with the help of police officers who let them ride along. Places like park benches, bridges, parking lots, wooded areas and cars are where the volunteers and officers look for homeless people.

Norma McLellan, a court advocate at the Family Violence Center, said the event garners mixed responses from the homeless.

“Sometimes you do have a good response,” she said. “Sometimes it can be very emotional.”

McLellan said some homeless people feel a sense of freedom and don’t wish to communicate or change their lifestyle.

Packages containing sleeping bags, socks, gloves and toiletries were given to the homeless.

Greater Hope International Church donated enough supplies for 150 packages, Locklear said. Donations were also made by Lumberton Future Farmers of America, the United Way of Robeson County and PowerPoint Church, among others.

“It’s a community collaborative,” she said.

The University at North Carolina at Pembroke also stepped up for the count.

Christie Poteet, director of the university’s Office for Community and Civic Engagement, said students and community members hosted a dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub on Main Street in Pembroke.

The event was open to the public, regardless of homelessness, she said. Free haircuts, food and hygiene items were provided.

“This is just one piece of a bigger puzzle of the way in which we engage students to think about how they can use their skills, talents and knowledge to improve the lives of others,” Poteet said.

Students traveled around the community on Wednesday to invite homeless people to the event, she said.

Forty-two people were identified in 2019 as experiencing homelessness in the county, Locklear said. Of those homeless, 13 people were without shelter, 16 were living in an emergency shelter and 13 were staying in transitional housing, she said.

Southeastern Family Violence Center Director Emily Locklear, left, shows Assistant Director Hollie Oxendine a pillow made of plastic bags on Wednesday. The pillow was donated for the annual Point-in-Time Count, which counts the homeless in the county. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_homeless1.jpg Southeastern Family Violence Center Director Emily Locklear, left, shows Assistant Director Hollie Oxendine a pillow made of plastic bags on Wednesday. The pillow was donated for the annual Point-in-Time Count, which counts the homeless in the county.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]