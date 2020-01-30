Trade deal called a big win for US farmers

Bishop Bishop Jones Jones

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s economic development point man believes the county will benefit from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that President Donald Trump signed into law on Wednesday.

“I really do. Over time this will be beneficial,” said Channing Jones, Economic Development executive director.

The deal is advantageous for United States companies when dealing with Mexico and Canada, he said. It is a good deal for Robeson County’s farmers.

“It also has certain implications for certain agricultural products,” Jones said.

With agricultural products, be it swine and poultry or grain crops, the deal offers the prospect for more business, he said. The deal puts the United States and North Carolina in a stronger position when negotiating trade agreements.

“It has been an encouraging few weeks for North Carolina farmers with the signing of the first phase of a trade agreement with China and now the passage and signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement,” state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “I believe these are good signs for the agricultural economy, and our farmers welcomed this positive news on trade with our three largest trading partners. We are thankful to the administration for prioritizing these important agreements.”

Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed an initial “Phase One” trade deal on Jan. 15. The two agreements encompass more than $2 trillion worth of trade and could add as much as 1.7 percentage points to U.S. economic growth, economists say.

Agriculture and agribusiness are the state’s No. 1 industry and contributes $91.8 billion a year to the state’s economy, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. China, Canada and Mexico are the state’s three largest trading partners. North Carolina ranks eighth in terms of farm cash receipts nationally based on 2018 numbers.

“Today is a good day for American agriculture,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. “Throughout this process, there were many detractors who said it couldn’t be done. But this is further proof that President Trump’s trade negotiation strategy is working. This agreement shows the rest of the world the United States is open for business.

“USMCA is critical for America’s farmers and ranchers, who will now have even more market access to our neighbors to the north and the south.”

According to the federal Department of Agriculture, the USMCA will advance United States agricultural interests in two of the most important markets for American farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses. Canada and Mexico are the first and second largest export markets for United States food and agricultural products, totaling more than $39.7 billion food and agricultural exports in 2018. Those exports support more than 325,000 American jobs.

All food and agricultural products that have zero tariffs under the North American Free Trade Agreement, which the USMCA replaces, will remain at zero tariffs, according to the Ag Department. Since the original NAFTA did not eliminate all tariffs on agricultural trade between the United States and Canada, the USMCA will create new market access opportunities for United States exports to Canada of dairy, poultry, and eggs, and in exchange the United States will provide new access to Canada for some dairy, peanut, and a limited amount of sugar and sugar-containing products.

Key provisions in the deal include:

— Increasing dairy market access: America’s dairy farmers will have expanded market opportunities in Canada for a wide variety of dairy products. Canada agreed to eliminate the Class 6 and 7 milk pricing programs that allowed their farmers to undersell U.S. producers.

— Biotechnology: The agreement specifically addresses agricultural biotechnology, including new technologies such as gene editing, to support innovation and reduce trade-distorting policies.

— Geographical indications: The agreement institutes a more rigorous process for establishing geographical indicators and lays out additional factors to be considered in determining whether a term is a common name.

— Sanitary/phytosanitary measures: The three countries agree to strengthen disciplines for science-based measures that protect human, animal, and plant health while improving the flow of trade.

— Poultry and eggs: U.S. poultry producers will have expanded access to Canada for chicken, turkey, and eggs.

— Wheat: Canada agrees to terminate its discriminatory wheat grading system, enabling U.S. growers to be more competitive.

— Wine and spirits: The three countries agree to avoid technical barriers to trade through non-discrimination and transparency regarding sale, distribution, labeling, and certification of wine and distilled spirits.

Rep. Dan Bishop, a Republican whose House District 9 covers Robeson County, said “I proudly voted for the USMCA, which is a major win for North Carolina, America, and the president. North Carolina had $10.4 billion in exports to Canada and Mexico in 2018 and trade certainty will have statewide economic benefits. North Carolina will also see expanded export markets for the poultry industry — which supports 150,000 local jobs.”

The House voted 385-41 for the bill, with 193 Democrats among those supporting it. The vote in the Senate was 89-10.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, applauded Trump for signing the trade agreement into law.

“Today is a great day for farmers, small businesses, and workers in North Carolina and across the country,” Tillis said. “I want to thank President Trump for continuously pushing to get the bipartisan USMCA across the finish line, and I am proud to have supported this trade agreement that will benefit North Carolinians for years to come.”

Trump threatened to leave NAFTA if he couldn’t get a better deal. His trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, pressed for a revamped pact designed to bring factory jobs back to the United States.

The new agreement requires automakers to get 75% of their production content, up from 62.5% in NAFTA, from within North America to qualify for the deal’s duty-free benefits. That means more auto content would have to come from North America, not imported for less from China and elsewhere.

At least 40% of vehicles would also have to originate in places where workers earn at least $16 an hour. That would benefit the United States and Canada, but not Mexico, where auto assembly workers are paid a fraction of that amount.

Democrats successfully pushed to strike language allowing countries or companies to avoid sanctions simply by refusing to participate in dispute-settlement panels.

Critics of the USMCA include environmental groups concerned that the agreement does not address global warming. Some conservatives say the agreement will make cars and other products more expensive for consumers.

Bishop https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Dan_Bishop_portrait-1.jpg Bishop Jones https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_channing-jones.jpg Jones

Robeson County farmers could benefit eventually

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.