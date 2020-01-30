Two charged in break-in

By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — Two men have been charged with a break-in in St. Pauls.

St. Pauls police arrested Jacob Inman, 22, of Dusty Road in St. Pauls, and 32-year-old Jeramey Chavis, of Church Street in Lumber Bridge, on Saturday after responding to a call at a business on East Armfield Street, according to a department press release.

Each man has been charged with felony breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering. Inman was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. Chavis was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Officers recovered the stolen property and returned it to its owner, according to the statement.

Staff report