Accident kills Fairmont teenager

January 30, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Fairmont teenager was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that the Highway Patrol believes might have been the result of excessive speed.

Ameya D. Oliver, 19, of 103 Orange Drive, was killed in the accident that occurred about 9:55 p.m. on Lovette Road, about four miles from Lumberton, according to a report by Trooper M.J. Miles.

Oliver was driving a 2006 Hyundai passenger car south on Lovette Road when the vehicle exited the road to the right, returned to the road and exited it to the left, then returned to the road again before overturning, according to the report. Oliver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and died from her injuries.

Oliver was alone in the vehicle.

According to Miles’ report, speed could have been a factor in the accident. The report did not estimate how fast the vehicle might have been traveling, but the wreck occurred in a 55-mph zone.

Staff report