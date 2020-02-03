Lumberton couple celebrates 70 years with $543K lotto prize

February 3, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — A Lumberton couple can spare no expense in celebrating their 70th anniversary this week.

James and Maxine Hilliker drove to Raleigh this past week to pick up their winnings after hitting a $768,862 Cash 5 jackpot.

“Our wedding anniversary is next week and today is my 90th birthday,” James said Thursday when picking up their check. “I can’t even believe this is real. I just can’t believe it.”

For the Hillikers, playing Cash 5 together is a weekly tradition that is part of their morning routine.

“We go to the same store every Tuesday,” said Maxine. “We always play the same numbers. I’ve been playing them for over 22 years in California, Florida and now North Carolina. We use my birthday, my husband’s birthday, and the birthdays of my three sisters. We’ve never won anything big.”

The Hillikers picked up the winning seven-day multi-draw Cash 5 ticket at the Sun-Do Kwik Shop on North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton and James found out it was a winner by reading the newspaper on Jan. 27. He kept it a secret from Maxine until they checked their numbers together.

“I always read them out to her,” said James. “I call out the numbers and she writes them down and checks them.”

Wanting to keep Maxine from noticing something was different this time, James started the routine with his favorite line.

“I told him that I had them all,” said Maxine. “I had every single number.”

After required state and federal tax withholdings, they took home $543,970. They said they plan to take a cruise with the money, but are not sure what to do with the rest yet.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website, https://www.nclottery.com.

Staff report