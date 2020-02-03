Two face drugs charges after separate search of homes

February 3, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Hunt
Shaw

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Lumberton men and charged each with a series of drug crimes after two residences were searched this past week as part of unrelated cases.

On Friday, Drug Enforcement Division investigators, deputies with the Community Impact Team and SWAT operators used a warrant to search a residence at 1105 Shannon Road, west of Lumberton, during which quantities of heroin, cocaine and “crack” cocaine were seized, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. Drug paraphernalia also was found during the search.

Bryan Keith Hunt, 40, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under at $600,000 secured bond.

On Saturday, the same team of investigators searched a home at 70 Rachel St., just east of Lumberton, and seized quantities of cocaine, “crack” cocaine, Xanax pills, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, about $2,500 in cash and three firearms, including one that had been reported stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Micheal Jermaine Shaw, 43, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule III- and IV-controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shaw was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $135,000 secured bond.

Hunt
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bryan-keith-hunt1-1.jpgHunt

Shaw
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_MICHEAL-JERMAINE-SHAW-1.jpgShaw

Staff report