Crime Report

February 3, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

William Phillips, Willoughby Road, Lumberton; Rachel Smith, Sandy Grove Road, Lumber Bridge; Milton Locklear, Onyx Drive, Pembroke; Eric Cortez, Norment Road, Lumberton; and Carlos Ortiz, West Carthage Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

NCDOC, Piedmont Drive, Rowland; Aaron Cummings, Townsends Chapel Road, Pembroke; Amster Locklear, Melinda Road, Pembroke; Elaster Handy, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Kim Bass, North Fayetteville Street, Parkton; Adell Locklear, Onnie Joe Road, Maxton; Dewayne Hunt, Hazel Road, Pembroke; Raziya Martin, Derrick Road, Lumberton; and Warford Maynor, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke.

Debbie Brock, of Rudolph Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon.

Charles Brixey, of East Powersville Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary.

The following armed robberies were reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Restricted victim, John L Road, Maxton; and Steven Moorehouse, Old Baker Road, Maxton.