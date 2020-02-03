Sheriffs’ group honors Britt

By: Staff report
RALEIGH — Sen. Danny Britt Jr. has been named a 2019 Defender of Public Safety by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

The Republican state lawmaker from Lumberton received the recognition because of his work during the 2019 General Assembly session to protect public safety, according to a press release from the association. Britt advocated for law enforcement issues important to the association, issues that had an impact on law enforcement at all levels in North Carolina, according to the group.

“Sen. Britt took a leadership role in advancing the legislative priorities of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, which represents all 100 sheriffs in the state,” said Sheriff John W. Ingram V, president of the association. “As a result, our sheriffs are better equipped to protect the lives, liberties and property of North Carolina citizens.”

