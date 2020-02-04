Teen sought in armed theft

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Monday to ask for help in solving the two remaining unsolved murders from 2019, and also used the platform to underline that murders were down last year.

“We’re hoping that people will come forward to provide information that will lead to the cases being solved,” Maj. Damien McLean said. “Both families need closure.”

The Facebook post had garnered 523 shares as of Tuesday evening, with many extending prayers and hoping for justice for the victims and their families.

Jay L. Oxendine, 21, of Prospect Road, and Marvin Strickland, 19, of Maxton, were murdered in separate incidents in 2019, according to the post.

Oxendine was found unresponsive about 10:35 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 2200 block of Prospect Road in Pembroke when his girlfriend arrived home from work, according to the post. When deputies arrived, they determined he was dead.

McLean said the case is challenging because of the lack of witnesses and Oxendine being home alone at the time of his death.

Deputies have used several investigative techniques to determine if Oxendine was alone all day, according to McLean. He did not say whether or not there were cameras at the home.

Strickland was found about 12:34 a.m. on Sept. 28 suffering from a gunshot wound at a party at the Saddletree Community Center. Strickland was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, where he died from his injuries.

“He was a completely innocent bystander,” McLean said.

Strickland had accompanied friends and family members to the party that evening. As he was waiting in the car for them a fight broke out and he was hit by a stray bullet, McLean said.

“We interviewed several people, and we have a couple weapons that’s been sent to the lab for testing,” McLean said.

Multiple bullet casings were recovered at the scene and sent to the lab to compare to weapons seized in the investigation of the murder, McLean said. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting test results from the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory in Raleigh, operated by the State Bureau of Investigation.

More than 20 people were interviewed in Strickland’s case, he said.

Three components made Strickland’s case hard to solve, according to McLean. There were many people present and shooting at the party, and not many people have come forward with tips about the murder.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We don’t want these two cases from 2019 to turn into cold cases,” Wilkins said. “Our Cold Case Team is busy enough as it is researching older cases and I don’t want to add to their caseload.”

The Sheriff’s Office investigated 21 homicides in 2019, five fewer than in 2018, the sheriff said.

“Murders are somewhat unpredictable, but I believe our aggressive approach towards combating the drug issue in our county has been effective in thwarting numerous serious crimes,” Wilkins said.

Murders also decreased in North Carolina from 2017 to 2018, according to an SBI report. There were 639 in 2017 and 574 in 2018.

According to an FBI report, crimes in the United States “by volume and rate per 100,000 inhabitants” also decreased from 2017 to 2018. There were 17,294 murders in 2017 and 16,214 in 2018, according to the report.

Anyone with information about the unsolved cases should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910- 671-3100.

Jessica Horne Staff writer