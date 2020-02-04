Teen sought in armed theft

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department is looking for a teen wanted in the theft of a vehicle at gunpoint.

Khiante Antiona Roderick McCallum, 18, is accused of being involved in a Jan. 24 armed robbery, according a statement by the Red Springs Police Department. McCallum and a second person are accused of stealing a man’s truck at gunpoint about 5:35 p.m. The location of the truck at the time of the theft was not released.

The truck has been recovered, but McCallum has not been found by police. Warrants have been issued for his arrest, according to the statement.

McCallum was last seen wearing a red hoodie, according to the statement.

Anyone with information on McCallum’s whereabouts should call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

