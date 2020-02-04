Rabid fox bites 9-year-old

Smith Smith

LUMBERTON — A 9-year-old boy is undergoing treatment after being bitten by a rabid fox, according to the county Department of Public Health.

The boy was riding his bicycle Sunday evening on Barnhill Road in Lumberton when he was attacked by a fox, according to the Health Department. The fox was killed at the scene and its head was submitted for testing on Monday. The results came back positive for rabies on Tuesday.

The boy will undergo a series of shots to prevent the onset of rabies, according to the Health Department. Area residents have been alerted and advised to monitor their children’s and pets’ activities.

According to the Health Department release, Sunday’s bite case was properly reported “and as such the system responded correctly. After-hour calls go to communications who contact the Animal Control officer on call.”

Sunday’s attack by a rabid wild animal is the first confirmed case of rabies in Robeson County this year, said Bill Smith, Health Department director.

“I believe we had three this past year,” he said.

Those cases were animal-on-animal attacks, Smith said.

“I think they were all pets last year,” he said.

County residents need to be aware there are many more rabid animals in the area, he said. But the rate of confirmed contact between rabid animals and humans or pets is low because Robeson County is a rural county with large tracts of forests.

In rural areas the most likely scenario is an animal attacking a pet or human and then running into the woods, where it will die without anyone knowing if it had rabies or not, Smith said. In urban areas there is more contact between humans and pets and animals known to be rabid because the attacking animal has no woods into which to run and hide. Therefore, the animal is easier to catch and test.

If someone is bitten by an animal that runs into the woods and is not caught and tested then precautions have to be taken, he said.

“We would treat that as a rabid animal,” Smith said.

Sunday’s incident prompted the county Health Department to issue the following advisories:

— All dogs, cats and ferrets 4 months and older are required to be vaccinated against rabies and wear a current rabies vaccination tag per North Carolina law.

— If an animal is destroyed, try not to damage the head because that jeopardizes the testing of the brain.

— Avoid feeding wild animals. Foxes and raccoons are the main sources of rabies in the Robeson County area and feeding them increases the likelihood of interaction between the wildlife and dogs, cats and humans.

