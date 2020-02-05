Voter registration deadline for primary is Friday

LUMBERTON — A resolution in support of the U.S. Constitution and the Second Amendment right to bear arms was approved by the Robeson County Board Commissioners Monday by a vote of 6-1 after hearing from state Sen. Danny Britt Jr. and Rep. Brenden Jones.

“The Second Amendment right to bear arms is under attack,” said Britt, a Republican from Lumberton. “Illegal use of guns is not a reason to take away the legitimate constitutional rights of citizens to bear arms.

“I have heard from many folks in Robeson County on this issue. We ask that you oppose any efforts to restrict those rights and to reject any law that adds a burden on the Second Amendment.”

Rep. Jones, a Republican from Tabor City, said pending legislation in Virginia to ban assault weapons and require background checks on all gun purchases is a part of the “war” on the Constitution. He said Robeson will be the first county in Southeastern North Carolina to adopt the so-called gun sanctuary resolution, and Columbus and Bladen counties are poised to follow.

“Once a right is lost, we can never get it back,” Jones said. “We are one election, one court decision away from losing those rights.”

Presented with four options, the commissioners selected the first. It includes language to support the denial of access to a gun by court order, County Attorney Rob Davis said.

Commissioner Jerry Stephens was the lone dissenting vote. He said the commissioners already have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the state of North Carolina, and this resolution makes it seem like the commissioners don’t uphold the Constitution.

“Why did you come without public in support of this resolution?” Stephens asked Sen. Britt. “How may folks contacted you, two or three or 20?

“I have not gotten the first call. You called it a war, but I haven’t heard about any war.”

Commissioner Pauline Campbell asked why there is a “rush” to adopt the resolution.

“You should not feel rushed if you support the Second Amendment,” Britt said.

Campbell replied, “I fully support the Constitution and the laws of North Carolina and swore an oath affirming that.”

The resolution is a symbolic one, as Davis noted that if North Carolina passes a law on gun ownership, Robeson County has no option but to enforce it.

“This board is not a judicial body that can reject a law on constitutional grounds,” Davis said.

“All this means is we are going to support the Constitution,” Commissioner Raymond Cummings said.

In other action, the Board of Commissioners appointed three members to the five-member Dangerous Dog Appellate Board. Rudy Locklear was nominated by Commissioner Faline Dial. Jay Britt was nominated by Commissioner David Edge, and Leon Burden was nominated by Stephens.

The board will hear appeals concerning dogs the county has ruled dangerous. The county Health Department nominates two members to the board.

During the routine passage of its consent agenda, which is usually done without comment, Stephens said one item deserved comment. It was the donation of two-thirds of an acre to the offices of the Borderbelt AIDS Resources Team.

“This is an organization that helps all citizens in this county, and this community should know that we do these kinds of things,” Stephens said. “I don’t think we should hide it in the consent agenda.”

The commissioners also appointed Tina Jones and Ruby Smith to the Pembroke Board of Adjustments.

The new county administrative building should be ready for occupancy in March or April, County Manager Kellie Blue said. The county is renovating the former Southern National Bank building at Fifth and Chestnut streets.

The commissioners’ next meeting is Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Sen. Danny Britt Jr., left, and Rep. Brenden Jones make their case Monday for a gun rights resolution before the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners supported the resolution by a vote of 6-1.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer