City advances effort to build 72 public housing units

LUMBERTON — The City Council took a step Wednesday toward the building of the first new public housing since 1974.

Meeting as the Council Policy Committee, council members forwarded to the city’s Planning Board a request from the Lumberton Housing Authority to rezone two parcels of land on East Fifth Street. The authority’s plan is to build 72 new apartments. The apartments, funded by the federal Community Block Development Grant program, would replace 72 units in Hilton Heights and Myers Park that were lost to Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The apartment complex would have a community building and playground. It would have 16 one-bedroom, 40 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom apartments housed in five buildings.

The property, located at 2440 E. Fifth St., is currently zoned for business. It is bordered on one side by Osterneck Street and by a trailer park on the other side. The land is owned by Dennis Norris and was once the site of a drive-in movie theater.

CPC decisions are referred to the monthly City Council meeting for final action, or in this case to the Planning Board for review.

In other action, the council members gave unanimous preliminary approval to a federal buyout of 100 flood-damaged homes in South, West and North Lumberton. The price tag is estimated to be as high as $25 million, with the money coming from a $236 million federal grant to North Carolina.

It is Lumberton’s second round of buyouts, this one from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program that is managed by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resilience.

This project will not include the elevation or renovation of homes. The homes will be destroyed.

The only question came from Councilman John Cantey, who lives in a South Lumberton area that was hit twice by flooding.

“There are 40 homes that want to be elevated, but that’s not going to happen?” he said.

City Manager Wayne Horne said additional requests for home elevations are “at a standstill with HUD.” Horne said the federal programs are income based.

After the meeting, Cantey said his hope is to keep homeowners in his community. He has continually stressed the negative effect of breaking up the South Lumberton community.

Once the properties are bought and the homes destroyed, the city will maintain the vacant lots. Some light development on the abandoned lots is possible for recreation programs.

In other flood mitigation and community resilience projects, the city manager reported progress on an agreement for an easement with CSX Railroad along its tracks at the opening of the Jacob Swamp Dike. The city is working to put floodgates at the opening.

The City Council authorized city administrators to work out a lease of downtown property, located at 306 N. Elm St., to build a pocket park. The property is owned by Dick Taylor, who allowed the city to paint a large mural on his building at the site.

The city is preparing to accept the donation of two properties, one adjacent to the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, across Hornets Road, and the other along Dawn Drive in the Mayfair subdivision.

B.G. French is donating the Mayfair property. The city agreed to pay French an extra $1,000 on top of $5,000 for surveying the property.

The Baker family owns the property at the athletic park that the city is considering for a dog park.

The City Council members learned Wednesday that the engineering work for the flood protection project at the Rempac factory on Starlite Drive will cost an additional $3,890 after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ordered relocation of a drainage ditch bordering the property. The $1.1 million project is funded the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The 250,000-square-foot plant, which employs 200 people and manufactures foam for packing and sponges for cleaning and sanding, was flooded by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The council members approved the purchase of six vehicles for Lumberton Police Department detectives at a cost of $150,000.

A conditional-use permit for a U.S. Cellular tower off West Carthage Road, located on the other side of Interstate 95, was sent to the Planning Board for consideration.

Councilman Eric Chavis was appointed to the Lumberton Municipal Airport Commission. The city makes six appointments to the nine-member board and the Robeson County Board of Commissioners makes three.

The council members also authorized the advertisement of $7.1 million in delinquent taxes.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

