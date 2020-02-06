Weather threat cancels after-school activities

February 6, 2020 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The threat of severe weather has resulted in the Public Schools of Robeson County canceling all after-school activities that were scheduled for after the regular school day today.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60 percent chance of rain and heavy winds this afternoon, giving way to severe thunderstorms tonight.

A statement from Karen Brooks-Floyd, assistant superintendent of Administration, Community Engagement & Auxiliary Services, said: “All after-school programs and activities, including athletic games, practices, driver education and tutoring, scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020, will be cancelled based on the potential for severe weather and unsafe travel conditions.

“Primetime will also be cancelled this afternoon. We are in the process of contacting those sites. School staff will be allowed to leave, as soon as practical, once campuses are cleared.”

She said the district’s central office will close at 3 p.m. today.

The statement said plans are for a regular school day on Friday, but that could change.

“Immediately following the storm, we will quickly assess road conditions and ensure building conditions are suitable for staff and students when they arrive. Please remember, we strive to keep Public Schools of Robeson County schools open whenever possible. In many instances we are reluctant to close schools as it is our priority to ensure that our students have access to all they need, including academic instruction, nutritious meals and extracurricular activities and programs.

“Thank you for your continued cooperation and patience.”

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_lightning.jpg

Staff report