Crime report

February 6, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Martin Metals, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; and Wanda Bullard, South Broadridge Road, Orrum.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sue Chavis, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; Delora Allen, Southfield Road, Lumberton; and Schmaya Newton, Norment Road, Lumberton.

Terry Hayes reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a robbery occurred at Russell and Crenshaw roads in Lumber Bridge.