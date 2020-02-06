Teen arrested for armed robbery

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A teen wanted for stealing a man’s truck at gunpoint in January was arrested and charge on Thursday after surrendering to police.

Khiante Antiona Roderick McCallum, 18, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in a Jan. 24 incident that occurred in the parking lot of Food Lion, located at 805 E. Fourth Ave., according to a statement by the Red Springs Police Department.

The truck was recovered.

McCallum is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

