Tax firm Red Springs considering gets high marks from Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Lumberton’s city manager will vouch for a tax collection company that the town of Red Springs is considering hiring to help collect almost a million dollars of unpaid taxes.

“Our program in place here is working,” Wayne Horne said.

In 2014, Lumberton began working with Trenton-based Zacchaeus Legal Services, which specializes in property tax foreclosure services. At the time, the city’s tax collection rate was a little more than 92%, Horne said. Now it is hovering around 95%.

Red Springs collects about 92% of about $1.2 million in taxes assessed, and the state average is about 98%, according to Town Manager David Ashburn. The town’s property tax rate is 64 cents for every $100 worth of property, meaning the owner of a $150,000 home would pay $960 a year.

On Tuesday, the Red Springs Board of Commissioners talked about hiring Zacchaeus Legal Services, but made no decision. The town is owed about $900,000 in delinquent property taxes dating back almost a decade. Ashburn said about 330 property owners owe that money.

Zacchaeus Legal Services, which also does delinquent tax collections for Maxton, profits by working on commission. The Robesonian contacted Zacchaeus Legal Services, but was not provided information on the commission rate.

Lumberton City Attorney Holt Moore III said the city and firm have a good relationship.

“They’re very responsive,” he said.

The firm helps negotiate the legal mechanics of collections and does a good job of providing status reports on cases, Moore said.

The Red Springs commissioners said Tuesday they will make a decision later on a possible contract, but only after Ashburn meets with County Manager Kellie Blue. The county handles tax collections for the town, charging a small fee that mostly helps with expenses.

Commissioner Duron Burney, who voiced opposition to the contract, said the town historically has not done well collecting taxes on its own. It was not until the county stepped in eight years ago that the town’s tax collection rate, which had been around 88%, began to rise.

“The county collects for us vs. this company that’s trying to come in,” Burney said. “What are the benefits for us switching from the county to this firm? What would we gain?”

But Ashburn pointed out that Zacchaeus Legal Services would only collect the delinquent taxes over the term of the contract. The town or the county has some collection tools at their disposable, such as attaching bank accounts, garnishing wages, and even foreclosing on properties.

Robeson County’s tax collection rate has also lagged for years, but during the last year the county has gotten more aggressive in collecting back taxes.

Red Springs commissioners also expressed concern over being locked in a contract for three to five years.

“I just don’t want to see us getting gypped,” Commissioner Caroline Sumpter said.

The contract is key to clearing properties that have abandoned and dilapidated homes, Ashburn said.

“It’s the only way we’re going to resolve those issues in town,” he said.

Zacchaeus Legal Services was formed in 2003 and is the registered trade name for Mark D. Bardill, P.C., a North Carolina professional corporation, according to the firm’s website.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

