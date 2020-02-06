Forum features school board candidates

LUMBERTON — Candidates for seats on the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education will gather Saturday to answer questions from members of the public.

The forum, which is being organized and staged by Unified Robeson County Branch of the NAACP, is to take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Lumberton Junior High School, located at 82 Marion Road in Lumberton.

“It’s a political forum for school board candidates,” said Tyrone Watson, branch president.

The non-partisan group chose to have a forum with school board candidates because of the importance of the political races to area residents, he said.

“That seems to be what the public is mostly concerned about,” Watson said.

The NAACP branch has sent invitations to all of the school board candidates, he said. But, as of Thursday afternoon, they weren’t sure how many candidates will participate because not all of them had replied.

“We have at least eight who are going to be there,” said Jerry Stephens, Robeson County Board of Commissioners member and chairman of the NAACP branch’s Political Action Committee.

A total of 17 candidates are seeking three at-large seats and the districts 1, 4, 5 and 7 seats. The races for the districts 1 and 5 seats are not competitive.

“Craig Lowery will be there, but he doesn’t have any competition,” Stephens said.

Lowery is the District 5 school board incumbent.

All the questions asked Saturday will come from the public, Stephens said. The NAACP branch solicited those questions using radio and social media.

But not every question will be used, he said. The Political Action Committee will screen them to make sure there are no questions with personal attacks, none that show obvious political bias or are inappropriate.

“We’re going to have a container,” Stephens said. “I don’t want them to think I have the questions lined up for each candidate.”

Each candidate will be called by name, and the candidate called will pull a question from the container and answer, Stephens said. The forum will be structured and run to show no preference for any candidates or candidates.

The moderator will be Val Applewhite, Stephens said.

Applewhite is a former member of the Fayetteville City Council and is a member of the Fayetteville State University Board of Advisors. She also is the Southeastern Organizer for Democracy North Carolina, a nonprofit that utilizes research and advocacy to ensure a government “Of, By and For” the people.

Applewhite served for more than 25 years in the U.S. Air Force.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.