Robeson prepares as powerful storms close in

Flags flap in a strong wind on Thursday at the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce, at Elizabethtown Road and Elm Street in Lumberton. Robeson County officials and residents were keeping their eyes on the weather Thursday afternoon and bracing for the possibility of severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and flooding. Flags flap in a strong wind on Thursday at the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce, at Elizabethtown Road and Elm Street in Lumberton. Robeson County officials and residents were keeping their eyes on the weather Thursday afternoon and bracing for the possibility of severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and flooding. The Lumber River, as seen Thursday from river walk off Water Street, shows a water level that is approaching the flood stage of 13 feet. Storms moving through the area on Thursday were potentially strong enough to cause flooding, down trees and cause power outages. The Lumber River, as seen Thursday from river walk off Water Street, shows a water level that is approaching the flood stage of 13 feet. Storms moving through the area on Thursday were potentially strong enough to cause flooding, down trees and cause power outages.

LUMBERTON — With eyes turned to the sky Thursday, Robeson County officials and residents prepared for the possibility of severe weather and flooding as a storm front moved into the area.

“We are monitoring, and the Emergency Operations Center and staff will be here until the threat has passed,” said Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County Emergency Management director.

The storm system carried the potential for strong thunderstorms, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Power outages were possible.

“We’re looking at winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 60 mph in some areas,” Chavis said.

The severe thunderstorms were expected between 5 and 9 p.m., she said. The storms and the winds they bring could topple trees and knock down power lines. There could be flooding in some areas.

“We’re under a tornado watch until 1 a.m.,” Chavis said Thursday afternoon.

Local utilities, including Duke Energy, Lumbee River Electric Membership, and Lumberton were preparing for the possiblity of having to send crews out to restore power.

Local schools and college campuses were making plans to keep students and staff members safe.

The Public Schools of Robeson County canceled all after-school programs, including all athletic events, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, said Glen Burnette III, PSRC spokesman.

“We are aware of the potential for severe weather this evening and are monitoring this situation closely,” he said Thursday. “The safety of our students and employees is our No. 1 priority and we are making decisions with this in mind. If there is a need to delay or even cancel school on Friday, Feb. 7, we will let our stakeholders know as soon as possible.”

Robeson Community College closed its campus for students and employees at 4 p.m. on Thursday, said Fidel Benton, director of Marketing & Communications. All evening classes and activities were canceled.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke did not announce changes to its class or activities schedules, but campus leaders did issue an advisory to its students, staff and the community.

It read, “Updated information from the National Weather Service indicates the highest chance for severe weather will likely occur through approximately 8 p.m. today. We encourage you to check weather conditions and take this into account when making travel plans. As always, you are encouraged to use available information to make the best decisions regarding your own personal safety.”

The Robesonian made the decision to print its Friday print edition early so that staff would not be in danger, and the paper could be published before the possibility of power being lost.

The storm system moving through Robeson County carries the potential for damaging winds, said Steven Pfaff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

“We can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two,” Pfaff said.

Being masked by all the talk of rain and damaging winds is the threat of flooding, he said. The forecast Thursday afternoon was for the Lumber River to hit moderate flood stage. But how high the Lumber River’s waters will rise will be determined by where the heavy rain falls.

The National Weather Service reported the Lumber River was at 12.38 feet as of 8:19 a.m. Thursday. The flood stage is 13 feet. Minor flooding is forecast as the river’s water level approaches 15.9 feet by early Saturday.

A flood warning is in effect for the river near Lumberton until further notice.

The National Weather Service’s notice reads in part, “Impact…At 16.0 feet…Flooding worsens in the Pines and Coxs Pond areas as well as along River Road. Flooding also worsens between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east side of town. In addition, Chickenfoot Road, Hestertown Road and Noir Street will have floodwaters on them.”

Strong winds are expected Friday, according to the NWS. West winds are predicted to gust up to 35 to 40 mph.

Calm winds are forecast for Saturday. The day is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high near 53. There is a chance of rain Saturday night.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Clouds move in Sunday night, but no rain is forecast.

Monday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 70. There is a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Monday.

Flags flap in a strong wind on Thursday at the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce, at Elizabethtown Road and Elm Street in Lumberton. Robeson County officials and residents were keeping their eyes on the weather Thursday afternoon and bracing for the possibility of severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and flooding. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSCN8041.jpg Flags flap in a strong wind on Thursday at the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce, at Elizabethtown Road and Elm Street in Lumberton. Robeson County officials and residents were keeping their eyes on the weather Thursday afternoon and bracing for the possibility of severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and flooding. The Lumber River, as seen Thursday from river walk off Water Street, shows a water level that is approaching the flood stage of 13 feet. Storms moving through the area on Thursday were potentially strong enough to cause flooding, down trees and cause power outages. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSCN8046.jpg The Lumber River, as seen Thursday from river walk off Water Street, shows a water level that is approaching the flood stage of 13 feet. Storms moving through the area on Thursday were potentially strong enough to cause flooding, down trees and cause power outages.

Power outages, flooding possible late Thursday, overnight

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.