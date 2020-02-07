Schools closed on Friday

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will be closed on Friday because of the effects of a major storm that made its way Thursday and overnight.

According to a statement from Gordon Burnette III, a spokesman for the system, the decision was made because of “flooding, road conditions, power outages and high winds.” All after-school activities that had been scheduled for today will be canceled as well.