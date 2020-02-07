Crime report

February 7, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Melissa Strickland, Norment Road, Lumberton; Anthony Tedder, Water Tower Road, Orrum; Montashia Townsend, Donnie Drive, Lumberton; and Magen Britt, Collins Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kim Oxendine, Boling Court, Shannon; and Jordon Floyd, Lake Drive, Lumberton.

Wade Locklear reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that while he was at N.C. 71 North in Red Springs, he was assaulted by someone with a deadly weapon.