Cantey upset by removal of black from Airport Commission

LUMBERTON — A city councilmen is saying there is a “hidden agenda” behind a Wednesday vote to replace the lone African American, city-appointed member of the Lumberton Airport Commission.

During the Council Policy Committee meeting, City Council members voted 5-3 to appoint Councilman Eric Chavis to the Commission, replacing Jerry Andrews, whose term has expired.

The vote was divided racially, with Melissa Robinson, Chris Howard and John Cantey, all of whom are black, voting against Chavis’ appointment.

“As far as diversity, where does that leave our African-Americans?” Cantey said. “Why are we singling out the only African-American appointed by the city on the board?”

Cantey made the motion on Wednesday to appoint Chavis, which was seconded by Councilman Owen Thomas. During discussion, Cantey said he learned that the recommendation was to replace Andrews. He said he immediately began to question the decision.

“The only explanation was that his term expired,” Cantey said. “All terms expire.

“Minorities are coming off these boards left and right. I’m looking for diversity. If this is a city board there should be diversity.”

The Lumberton Airport Commission is a nine-member board comprised of three members appointed by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and six members by Lumberton City Council. The board currently is chaired by Commissioner Tom Taylor and includes Commissioner Jerry Stephens, William Antone, William Tubbs, Bobby Jones, City Councilman Leroy Rising, Mitchell Taylor, Andrews and Lloyd Locklear. Members are not paid for their service.

Stephens, who is black, has served on the board since 2017. His term expires this year because he is not seeking re-election for his seat on the Board of Commissioners.

“He was appointed by the county,” Cantey said. “If we have Leroy Rising serving as the liaison why are we appointing another council member? There’s just so many questions that don’t make sense.”

Rising, who has served since 2016 on the Airport Commission, said race was not a factor in the decision to replace Andrews.

“It was recommended,” Rising said. “One minority was replaced with another minority.”

Chavis is an American Indian.

Three of the members of the commission serve for one-year terms, three serve for two years and three serve for three years, according to the city’s Code of Ordinance. The length of Andrews’ term was not confirmed, but he was first appointed in March 2006.

Andrews said Friday that he was caught off guard by the announcement and felt there was a lack of trust now with the City Council.

“At this point, there’s no trust, no camaraderie,” Andrews said.

Serving on the board gave him the opportunity to build a platform for black pilots in the area, Andrews said. He, Jones, Tubbs and Antone are all licensed pilots

“I’m one of the only few black pilots in Robeson County,” Andrews said. “I should remain there to represent the minorities. It gives kids hope that they can be pilots, too.”

The lack of trust has turned him against remaining on the board.

“Why would I want to come to a meeting when I’m not wanted,?”” he said.

Mayor Bruce Davis didn’t want to comment specifically on Andrews, but said fundamentally he favors people rotating on and off of such boards in an effort to get new ideas.

He pointed out that Chavis represents Precinct 7, in which the airport is located. He said by putting Chavis on the board, the city now has as many councilmen on the board as there are county commissioners, Taylor and Stephens.

“I am trying to put people on the board who are constructive and contribute,” Davis said.

The minority makeup on the Airport Commission remains intact, he said.

The final decision regarding the replacement will be made on Monday during the City Council meeting, which will take place at Lumberton City Hall at 6 p.m.

“This is the city of Lumberton not the friends of the city of Lumberton,” Cantey said. “Hopefully come Monday night, everyone will have a change of heart.”

Tomeka Sinclair Staff report

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

