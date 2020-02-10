School board meets on Tuesday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the central office, which is located at 4320 Kahn Drive in Lumberton.

Agenda items include recognition of Employees of the Month, Black History Month presentations, Lumbee Tribe-literacy collaboration, and policy updates.

The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on its Facebook page.

