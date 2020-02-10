Free sessions on mold offered

February 10, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition is offering free mold information sessions by appointment.

The sessions will include supplies as well as information on spots, leaks, smells and health issues related to mold.

Churches, business and organizations and are encouraged to schedule a session by calling the coalition at 910-370-1648 or 910-674-6019, or via email at [email protected]

