Rowland has sewage spill

February 10, 2020
Jamie Hunt, of N.C. 211 East in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his 2004 Chevrolet Blazer valued at $3,500, while it was parked at the Southern Inn, located at 3100 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Also stolen in the vehicle were tools valued at $500, clothing valued at $175 and men’s Jordan shoes valued at $200.
Ditle Perez reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured after someone assaulted him on Regan Church Road in Lumberton.
The following break-ins were reported Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Longleaf Mobile Home Community, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Luther Wright, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; Eleanor Chavis, Rice Road, Lumberton; Darius Walker, N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge; Jamestown Land LLC, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; and Harry Sealey, Beverly Circle, Lumberton.
The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Kimberly Locklear, Polo Drive, Lumberton; Happy Mart II, North Fayetteville Street, Lumber Bridge; Vinita Clark, Juddie Street, Pembroke; Raeford King, Odum Home Place Road, St. Pauls; Claudia Hernandez, Talbot Circle, St. Pauls; Martha Huggins, Tiffany Avenue, Orrum; Campbell Soup Supply Company LLC, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Roscoe Eddings, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; John Carpenter, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; and Lenward Watson, Atkinson Road, Orrum.
The following reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of an assault by someone with a weapon:
Marcus Revels, Buies Mill Road, Red Springs; and Cheyenne Locklear, Frank Drive, Pembroke.
The following armed robberies were reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Javier Sosa, Rennert Road, Shannon; and Tracy Truett, N.C. 71 North, Parkton.
Lextrina Carter, of Bruce Lane in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at Motel 6, located at 2361 Lackey St. in Lumberton, and stole $320 in cash, and her wallet and its contents valued at $60.
Kenneth Thompson, of North Railroad Street in Rowland, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that while his vehicle was parked at Fairfield Inn & Suites, located at 3361 Lackey St. in Lumberton, someone broke into the trunk and stole a Hewlett Packard Laptop valued at $900, a 2013 Samsung tablet valued at $189, a briefcase valued at $40 and two electronic chargers valued at $30.
Alexandria Gilchrist, of Furman Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Roku TV valued at $349 and an Element 42-inch TV valued at $152 from her residence.
Edna Maze, an employee of Eazy Recycling Core & Metal, located at 3185 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two saws valued at $400, a Wi-Fi router valued at $200, Klein cutters valued at $160, a Black & Decker drill valued at $100, a DEWALT hammer drill valued at $100, DEWALT Power Drill valued at $100, blank checks valued at $20 and three cameras valued at $60.