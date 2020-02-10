Man sought in theft from jewelry store

By: Staff report
This man was caught by a surveillance camera stealing merchandise from McNeill's Jewelry on Saturday night. He has been identified as Michael Dewitt Oxendine and is from Fairmont.

LUMBERTON —The Lumberton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a felon accused of robbing McNeill’s Jewelers of more than $16,000 in merchandise this weekend.

Michael Dewitt Oxendine, 35, of Fairmont, is also wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on numerous charges.

According to the Police Department, Oxendine was caught by a surveillance camera stealing a gold necklace and gold Indian head charm Saturday evening. The necklace was valued at $15,329 and the charm at $1,259.86, according to a police report.

Lumberton police have issued warrants charging him with two counts of felony larceny against Oxendine, according to the statement.

Oxendine is also wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal Services.

His charges range from breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and failure to report new address as a sex offender, according to a statement by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Oxendine also has outstanding failure to appear warrants for misdemeanor larceny, sex offender at/near child premises, first-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery of an unborn child and communicating threats,” according to a statement by the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Oxendine should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

