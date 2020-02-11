Cantey denied in effort to keep member of Airport Commission

Councilman Eric Chavis, left, and Mayor Bruce Davis, right, are seen with James Locklear, second from left, Allison Wright, center, and police Officer Daniel Smith, who all came to the aid of others during a recent traffic accident. Locklear suffered a heart attack while helping an accident victim, and Wright and Smith worked to keep him alive. Councilman Eric Chavis, left, and Mayor Bruce Davis, right, are seen with James Locklear, second from left, Allison Wright, center, and police Officer Daniel Smith, who all came to the aid of others during a recent traffic accident. Locklear suffered a heart attack while helping an accident victim, and Wright and Smith worked to keep him alive.

LUMBERTON — After three votes Monday, the Lumberton City Council appointed fellow Councilman Eric Chavis to the Lumberton Airport Commission and removed long-time member Jerry Andrews, who is black.

Councilman John Cantey fought to keep Andrews on the commission and walked out of the meeting in protest after his substitute motion to remove a different member from the commission to achieve a racial balance that represents Lumberton’s population.

“It’s a shame that in 2020 blacks are being left behind,” Cantey said before leaving. “You ask for fresh new ideas on this board, then remove Mitchell Taylor.”

Taylor has been a member of the nine-member Airport Commission since 1987, Cantey said. He also noted that the terms all city appointed members of the board have expired.

Cantey maintains that American Indians are not a minority in Robeson County. Chavis is American Indian, and ounty Commissioner Jerry Stephens is the only black on the Airport Commission.

“It’s about equity, inclusiveness and diversity,” Cantey said.

Cantey’s motion to make the commission a 10-member board failed after City Attorney Holt Moore said the council could not change the composition of the board without county approval.

Councilman Chris Howard’s motion to table the appointment for further review was defeated 5 to 2. The appointment was approved 6-1 with Cantey out of the council chambers.

In other action, the City Council honored four people with Good Samaritan Awards for their swift actions following a car crash on Dec. 10 just off Fayetteville Road.

James Locklear, editor of Native Visions magazine in Pembroke, saw the accident and jumped to the aid of two passengers from Maryland. After assisting them, Locklear suffered what could have been a fatal heart attack.

Lumberton police Officer Daniel Smith administered CPR to Locklear, whose heart had stopped. Allison Wright, a nurse at Southeastern Dermatology, used a defibrillator to restart his heart.

It took two more jolts administered by emergency medical technicians to revive Locklear a second time. Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis praised their work.

“Officer Smith said he was just acting in the line of duty,” Davis said. “When you save somebody’s life, you are a genuine hero.”

Jamie Bell, who was not at the meeting, also received an award for helping during the emergency.

Lumberton will add a small park downtown at the site of its new mural. The City Council authorized city administrators to sign an agreement with Dick Taylor to lease the site for five years.

The terms include annual payments of $540 a year to cover city and county taxes on the property. The park has been dubbed a “pocket park.”

The council also authorized a payment of $4,950 to its CSX Railroad to perform soil borings at its tracks that run through the Jacob Swamp Dike. The city hopes to build a floodgate at the site to keep floodwaters out of West Lumberton and South Lumberton.

The council also recognized Wesley Pines Retirement Community with a proclamation for its recognition as “Best in Nation” by J.D. Powers and Associates.

J.D. Powers is one of the nation’s top data analytics and consumer intelligence companies that provides ratings for everything from autos to hospitals. The award to Wesley Pines was for comprehensive services.

Executive Director Wade Rozier and Marketing Director Amy Shooter accepted the proclamation.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

