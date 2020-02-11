Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Thomas Stead, Nye Road, Lumberton; and Marcos Dejesus, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dewayne Locklear, Snake Road, Lumberton; Patricia Moss, Atkinson Road, Orrum; and Clinton Simpson, Norment Road, Lumberton.

Kiara Grainger, of Cliffridge Drive in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that after she dropped her debit card at McDonald’s, located at 2680 N. Roberts Ave., someone stole it and made several transactions totaling $266.87.