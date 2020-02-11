Dynamite found, goes boom

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — People who feared the worst Tuesday after hearing an explosion need not worry. There is no invasion.

The loud boom heard Tuesday afternoon was the result of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office destroying 29 sticks of dynamite found in an old tobacco pack house off Long Branch Drive, according to a statement released the Sheriff’s Office. The pack house was being cleaned out when the explosives were found.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the dynamite appeared to be old and belonged to someone now deceased. He received calls from people who heard the explosion as far away as the Littlefield area, the sheriff said.

“No one was injured during this situation and the person that located the explosives did exactly as he should have,” Wilkins said. “He notified law enforcement, and then professionals were called in to destroy the hazard.”

Wilkins contacted Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright and requested the assistance of his agency’s Bomb Squad. Bomb technicians arrived about 11:30 a.m. and detonated the dynamite in a field.

