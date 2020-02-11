Dynamite found, goes boom

LUMBERTON — One-stop voting begins on Thursday for the March 3 primary, and local residents who want to cast their ballot in advance of Election Day can do so at the Board of Elections office on Walnut Street, near downtown Lumberton, or at any of five satellite sites.

The buffet is flush with races, ranging from what will be closely watched local contests all the way up to president of the United States.

Election ballots will include contests for president; U.S. Senate; U.S. House of Representatives District 9; N.C. governor; N.C. lieutenant governor; N.C. attorney general; N.C. auditor; N.C. commissioner of Agriculture; N.C. commissioner of Insurance; N.C. commissioner of Labor; N.C. secretary of State; N.C. superintendent of Public Instruction; N.C. treasurer; N.C. Superior Court judge Districts 16B seats 1 and 6; Robeson County Board of Commissioners districts 1, 3, and 5; and Robeson County Board of Education at large, and districts 1, 4, 5, and 7.

The school board election is non-partisan, with the primary deciding the winners. Also, even though three at-large candidates will win seats, voters can only vote for one at-large candidate.

There is no voter ID requirement for this election even though voters in 2018 approved that requirement during a referendum. A judge threw out the requirement, citing what she called North Carolina’s history of trying to use voter ID to suppress the turnout of some populations that traditionally vote Democrat. A Republican effort to get the requirement reinstituted for the primary has been unsuccessful.

The deadline to register to vote was Friday, but One-stop voting allows same-day registration and voting. Same-day registration and voting does require a valid ID.

One-stop early voting will be held at the Robeson County Board of Elections office, Fairmont Senior Citizens Center, Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library in Maxton, Pembroke Public Library, Red Springs Community Center and St. Pauls National Guard Armory.

Early voting ballots can be cast at the Board of Elections Office from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays during the period, and on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Voting times at One-stop sites are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 29.

An ID is required to register and vote the same day during One-stop.

Absentee voting by mail is available. Requests for an absentee ballot must be made on an absentee request form, which is available on the State Board of Elections website and at the county Board of Elections office. The form must be received in the Robeson Board of Elections office or any One-stop early voting site by 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. Completed request forms may only be returned in-person to the Robeson Board of Elections by the voter, the voter’s near relative or verifiable legal guardian, or by a Multipartisan Assistance Team, or delivered by the U.S. Postal Service or designated delivery service — DHL, FedEx, or UPS.

Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by two qualified people or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Robeson Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received by mail after this time will be counted on if received within three business days and postmarked by Election Day.

In Robeson County, there are 73,534 registered voters; of those, 42,271 are Democrats, 9,884 are Republicans, and 20,378 are Unaffiliated.

During the primary, registered Democrats and Republicans must vote within their party, but those who are Unaffiliated can ask for a Democratic or Republican ballot.

Those voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

Anyone with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Robeson Board of Elections Office at 910-671-3080.

