School board meeting postponed

February 11, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The meeting of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education that was scheduled for Tuesday night has been rescheduled for next week.

The board typically meets on the second Tuesday of the month, but the meeting was delayed until next Tuesday because of scheduling conflicts for several board members.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the central office on Kahn Drive. The Robesonian will live stream it on Facebook.

Agenda items include recognition of Employees of the Month, Black History Month presentations, Lumbee Tribe-literacy collaboration, and policy updates.

