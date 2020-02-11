Checkpoints net 188 charges

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Barnes

LUMBERTON — Local law enforcement agencies cited motorists for about 188 offenses during a recent traffic checkpoint operation in Saddletree.

The checkpoints were set up from 2 and 6 p.m. Friday along Tar Heel and Rennert roads, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The mobile Breath Alcohol Testing unit was deployed as part of the operation.

Charges brought as a part of the operation included driving while license revoked, improper registration, driving without insurance, probation violations, driving while impaired and more, the sheriff said. Wilkins didn’t know how many people were charged.

“The fact that so many in our county drive with their licenses revoked and no insurance indicates a lack of respect for law enforcement and the judicial system,” Wilkins said.

There will be more checkpoints in the future.

“In an effort to lower traffic crash injuries and deaths, we will continue to conduct these and other checkpoints across the county as part of the Vision Zero initiative,” Wilkins said.

The Sheriff’s Office is a member of the Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force, which was formed in 2018 with the goal of reducing traffic deaths in Robeson County to zero.

Officers from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bladenboro, Lumberton, and Laurinburg police departments also took part in Friday’s checkpoints.

“It’s important to be able to pool your resources and assist agencies to provide a stronger impact, or stronger workforce in a particular area,” Lumberton police Maj. Tommy Barnes said.

The Lumberton Police Department routinely conducts traffic checkpoints in the city and partners with other law enforcement agencies in the county, Barnes said.

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

