GOP women to host candidates

February 12, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Republican Women’s Club will meet on Tuesday at Adelio’s Restaurant in Lumberton.

Dinner is optional and is $15. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to order dinner and at 7 p.m. to hear the speakers. The public is welcome.

GOP candidates in the March 3 primary election have been invited to speak. Confirmed speakers are N.C. House member Rep. Craig Horn, a candidate for N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction; Tim Hoegemeyer, candidate for N.C. Auditor; and Patricia LaPaglia, wife of Michael LaPaglia, candidate for N.C. Secretary of State.

Call 910-740-5555 for information.

