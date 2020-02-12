Input sought for hazard mitigation plan

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Area residents are invited to offer their thoughts and comments about their communities’ resiliency against natural disasters on Feb. 20.

The public hearing about the Bladen-Columbus-Robeson Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan is to start at 4 p.m. and will take place in the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center training room. Comments will be considered during the final decision-making process.

Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties, in coordination with participating municipalities, are finalizing a regional hazard mitigation plan that covers the three-county area. The Bladen-Columbus-Robeson Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies local policies and actions for reducing risk and future losses from natural hazards such as floods, severe storms, wildfires and winter weather.

Contact Kay Worley, Columbus County Emergency Management, at [email protected] of visit https://gis.aecomonline.net/IRISK2/NCHMP.aspx?region=17. for more information

The Emergency Operations Center is located at 38 Legend Drive in Lumberton.

