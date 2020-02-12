Man arrested, charged in jewelry theft

February 12, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Oxendine

LUMBERTON — A Fairmont man has been arrested and charged with a recent theft at McNeill Jewelers in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Michael Dewitt Oxendine, 35, was arrested about 2:26 p.m. Wednesday and charged with two counts of felony larceny related to the theft of a gold rope chain and gold Indian head charm stolen from the jewelry store in Biggs Park Mall, according to police. The stolen items had a combined value of more than $16,000.

Oxendine was jailed at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $90,000 bond.

On Saturday at 8:13 p.m. Lumberton police officers were dispatched to McNeill Jewelers after receiving a report that a customer stole jewelry and fled from the store. Officers identified Oxendine through surveillance video and items he left behind. Lumberton police detectives subsequently obtained arrest warrants for Oxendine for two counts of felony larceny.

The department later released the surveillance video on social media and asked the public’s help in locating Oxendine.

Oxendine also was wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service.

Charges against him range from breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and failure to report new address as a sex offender, according to a statement by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Oxendine
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_michaeldewittoxendine.jpgOxendine

Staff report