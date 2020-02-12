Man arrested, charged in jewelry theft

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society’s spay/neuter program, when the math is done, is getting credit for the prevention of an uncountable number of cats and dogs, many of which would likely add to the problem of strays in the county.

Since the N.C. Spay/Neuter Program began in 2004, the Robeson County Humane Society has dispensed more than 5,400 vouchers to help low-income pet owners pay for their pets’ spay or neuter procedures.

The effects of the program are far-reaching, said Bill Smith, director of the Health Department, whose Animal Control officers and animal shelter are left with the task of handling unwanted cats and dogs. Robeson County typically leads North Carolina in the number of animals euthanized at the county pound, ranging upward from about 4,000 a year.

It could be much worse.

“In seven years a cat and her offspring could result in 420,000 cats. For a dog over six years it would be 67,000,” Smith said.

Procedures are performed by veterinarians in the county at no cost to the owner, but there is a co-pay of $20 for cats and $25 for dogs if rabies shots are needed.

The Humane Society covers the cost of the procedure and is reimbursed by the state, but not always fully, according to Joan Bowen, spay/neuter coordinator. The vouchers are given out from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Robeson County Health Department on Country Club Road in Lumberton.

In 2019, 237 animals were spayed or neutered, according to Marion Thompson, Humane Society treasurer. Of those, 114 were cats and 123 dogs.

Dr. Curt Locklear, lead veterinarian and owner of Southeastern Veterinary Hospital, said the overpopulation happens “exponentially.” Particularly in cats, he said.

The average cat can have about five to eight kittens per litter, with three litters per year, he said. Dogs can have six to 10 puppies in two litters per year.

Sterilizing animals also can prevent health risks such as cancer, which allows them to live longer, happier lives, Locklear said.

Susan Lowery, a Red Springs resident, was the first in line Thursday to receive a spay/neuter voucher at the Health Department. Lowery received a voucher five years ago to spay her dog, Star, and said her cat Little Bit is next on the list.

“It helps me out a lot, and I don’t have to worry about them getting kittens and puppies because I can’t afford them,” she said.

Martha Hunt, who lives in the Maxton area, called the program “a blessing.” She said her cats Jerry and Kitty will undergo surgery soon.

“I’m tired of them strolling the community, and I’m tired of them populating the community,” she said.

Thompson, an unabashed animal lover, said providing the service to Robeson County residents means a lot to her, knowing that cats and dogs will not be born homeless.

“That’s one of the most fulfilling things that I’ve done,” she said.

Seeing the looks of gratitude on the owner’s faces has made an impact on her, Thompson said.

“They’re so grateful to have the help,” she said.

To qualify for the program, a participant’s annual income must match or fall below the federal poverty guideline set by the Department of Health and Human Services. The 2020 federal poverty guideline for a one-person household is $12,760 a year, a two-person is $17,240, and a family of four is $26,200. Recipients of North Carolina Health Choice, Medicaid or food stamps also qualify.

One challenge the Humane Society faces is reimbursements from procedures, Thompson said. Reimbursements are done each quarter, and are unpredictable, she said.

“Some quarters it’s 100%, but it hasn’t been for a couple of years now,” she said.

In the second quarter of 2018, the Humane Society received about 13% of the $4,962 requested. It received about 24% of the $6,799 requested in the second quarter of 2019.

That puts a strain on the Humane Society’s funding, Thompson said. The society is always struggling to raise money privately to support its shelter on West Fifth Street, where abandoned cats and dogs are housed until good homes can be found.

The N.C. Spay/Neuter Program is funded by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, with $250,000 divided across each quarter of the year and spread among the state’s 100 counties. The “I Care” license plate program helps provide a revenue stream for the program.

The Robeson County Animal Shelter also disperses spay/neuter vouchers at its location at 255 Landfill Road St. Pauls. In 2019, it issued 769 vouchers.

Jessica Horne Staff writer