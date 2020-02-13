Shannon man charged in B&E

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A Shannon man has been arrested and charged with a break-in at a Dollar General store, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

Jonathan Locklear, 27, of 255 Cook Road, was arrested Tuesday and charged with breaking and entering on the same day the store at 908 E. Fourth Ave. was broken into, according to information from police Maj. Kimothy Monroe. Locklear was placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Police were called about 11:30 p.m. about a burglary at the Dollar General store, according to Monroe, and were given a description of the culprit. Soon afterward a person matching the description was seen walking in the parking lot at Baker Chevrolet at 914 E. Fourth Ave. Monroe said Locklear was caught hiding under a vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.

