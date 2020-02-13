Two face robbery, assault, kidnapping charges

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton residents are charged with a series of violent crimes following an assault that occurred during a robbery attempt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Little, 43, and Jose Hernandez ,40, both of Reagan Church Road, were both arrested at their residence by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Little and Hernandez are each charged with felony conspiracy, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Little was placed in the the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond, and Hernandez under a $75,000 secured bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday at about 5:43 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville in regard to an assault that occurred in Robeson County. Dilte Perez, of Lumberton, told deputies he was assaulted him during a robbery try on Reagan Church Road.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

