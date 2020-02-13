Two face drug charges after traffic stop

February 13, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Douglas
Inman

LUMBERTON — Two St. Pauls men were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop that led to the seizure of drugs, according to the Sheriff’s Office

James Robert Inman III, 29, and Martize Douglas, 29, are charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Inman also was charged with possession of firearm by a felon. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Because of a probation violation, Douglas was served with an outstanding order for arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed under a $510,000 secured bond.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped a 2003 Ford Taurus, operated by Inman and Douglas, for a fictitious license plate on Broad Street in St Pauls. Quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and $373 in cash were seized after a search of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Robeson County should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

Douglas
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Douglasmug.jpgDouglas

Inman
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Inmanmug.jpgInman

Staff report