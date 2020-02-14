LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College trustees and leadership cheered on Thursday after being told of a 24.4% increase in enrollment in 2019, making the increase the largest in the N.C. Community College System.

The system recently released information showing that enrollment increased at 53 of the state’s 58 community colleges in 2019, and RCC topped that list percentage-wise. Fall 2019 enrollment at RCC was 1,941 compared with 1,719 in the fall of 2018.

“We are extremely happy with our growth,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “This is truly a testament of the hard work of the entire Robeson Community College team.”

At RCC, the college’s peak enrollment came in the 2010-11 school year when it had 3,951 students. The school reported in July that the budgeted enrollment for the upcoming school year was 2,667, a decline of about 32% from that peak year. Because of the decline, college leaders did not renew the contracts of six employees and reduced the number of months of employment per year for 21 other employees.

Singler and board Chairman Sammy Cox Jr. attributed the growth to the Workforce Development and Continuing Education Department.

“We have a really hard-working staff here,” Cox said. “This is just tremendous for us.”

In a press release, Peter Hans, president of the N.C. Community College System, noted a number of factors that have contributed to the surge. Those include innovation and leadership at local community colleges, more focus on workforce training and a new marketing campaign that is promoting the state’s community colleges.

“Our short-term workforce programs are leading students to good jobs in manufacturing, information technology, health care, transportation and other fields,” Hans said. “With a small investment of time and money in these programs, students can begin a rewarding new career that can sustain them and their families.”

The main key to growth in the department was researching the job market and figuring out where there was a need, said Steven Hunt, RCC’s vice president for Workforce Development and Continuing Education.

“We figured out what the demand was and tried to meet that demand,” Hunt said.

In the past year, the department has created a massage class, a dialysis course and rebooted the barbering course.

Hunt, a fan of metrics, also said he had his staff meet regularly to study the metrics to try to project the areas of growth and meet those projections.

“We continue to look at new opportunities and new programs to build on the already dynamic programming we offer in both workforce development and curriculum,” Singler said. “We are here to meet the educational, workforce development and training needs of Robeson County and our region.”

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the trustees came out of a closed session and unanimously voted to create a vice president of Information Technology and chief information officer position and promoted Dustin Long, the assistant vice president of Information Technology and chief information officer, to that position.

The board also heard from Jamie Collins, the director of N.C. Works Customized Training Program. Collins gave the trustees an update on the newest Defensive Driving Courses, which began that evening.

The class is designed to give traffic offenders the option of taking a four-hour course to clear a traffic violation from their record and prevent an insurance rate increase while also promoting safer driving.

“It gives students an avenue to actually teach them how to drive on the road,” Collins said.

Offenders targeted for the training are people who speed, fail to stop at stop signs, and text while driving.

Two classes are being offered. The Alive at 25 class, which is geared toward drivers under the age of 25, and the Defensive Driving Course, for ages 25 and older. The classes are taught by state Highway Patrol troopers Jason Oxendine and Cory Lowry.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer