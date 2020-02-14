Man gets 4 years for post office burglary

By: Staff report
RALEIGH — A Robeson County man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for burglarizing a U.S. Postal Service post office in Pembroke in 2018.

Britt Allen Jacobs, 46, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $1,300 of restitution by United States District Court Judge James C. Dever III.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr., Jacobs was named in an indictment filed on May 16, 2019, charging him with mail theft and burglary of a post office.

Jacobs pled guilty to burglary of a post office on Oct. 31 as part of a plea agreement.

According to the investigation, in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 2018, Jacobs broke a glass door to enter the U.S. Postal Service post office in Pembroke. Officers from the Pembroke Police Department answered an alarm and saw Jacobs attempting to flee. The officers caught Jacobs with the aid of a police K9.

Items stolen by Jacobs included an electronic dog collar, credit cards, a purse, a cell phone and prescription medication, according to Higdon.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Pembroke Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.

