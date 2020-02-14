Shooting injures woman

February 14, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton woman was shot multiple times Thursday night, but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Harrietta Johnson, 61, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to her arm and torso when police responded to a report of a person being shot at 123 Page St. about 6:56 p.m., according to a statement by the Lumberton Police Department. Johnson, who lives at the Page Street address, was taken to an undisclosed hospital.

Officers determined that one or more people shot into the house while Johnson and five others were inside, according to the statement. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

