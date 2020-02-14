Light agenda for commissioners Monday

By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
LUMBERTON — If the agenda is a good measure, Monday’s meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners could be short and simple.

“I got a quick look at the agenda yesterday for approval and it’s lighter than usual,” board Chairman Lance Herndon said Friday.

But that was not by design.

“It’s just happenstance,” he said.

The board meeting is to start at 6 p.m. Monday and take place in the county administration building at 701 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on Facebook.

The only agenda item under Matters for Consideration is a presentation by county Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis. She is to speak about the newest addition of the North Carolina Fire Code.

The commissioners also are to meet Monday as the Housing Authority Board. They are scheduled to hear reports on housing, finance and maintenance.

When they reconvene as the Board of Commissioners, they are to consider a Consent Agenda.

Typically, items on a Consent Agenda are approved or rejected without discussion.

The regular Board of Commissioners meeting is to be preceded at 5 p.m. by a meeting of the board’s Public Works Committee.

