Body found in Fairmont

FAIRMONT — Lawmen are trying to determine the identity of a man whose body was found Friday afternoon in Fairmont.

According to Police Chief Jon Edwards, the body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh for a positive identification. No other information was immediately available.

The Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

