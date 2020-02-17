Three-vehicle accident kills man on ATV

February 17, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

SHANNON — A 24-year-old Red Springs man was killed just after midnight on Friday when his four-wheeler was involved in a three-vehicle accident near Shannon.

According to a report by Trooper Cory Lowry of the state Highway Patrol, Sammy Lynn Bartley of Folly Drive in Red Springs, was not wearing a helmet and was operating the vehicle on a state road, both in violation of the law.

Bartley was driving a Yamaha ATV eastbound on State Road 1001 about two miles east of Shannon when the accident happened at 12:54 a.m. Saturday, according to Lowry’s report. Two vehicles, a 2004 Ford pickup being driven by Elgie Danaine Locklear, 26, 190 Percy Road in Maxton, and a 2008 Cadillac passenger car being driven by Dwayne Kendale Hunt, 29, 160 of Henry Hammond Road in Lumberton, were behind the Yamaha and also traveling east.

The Ford struck the ATV, knocking it into the westbound lane, and then the Ford exited the road to the right, overturned, and came to a stop partially in the eastbound lane, according to the report. The Cadillac then hit the Ford and came to a stop partially in the eastbound lane.

Neither Locklear, Hunt nor a passenger in the Ford pickup suffered significant injuries, according to the trooper’s report. None of them were properly restrained.

All the vehicles in the accident were considered a total loss.

The accident remains under investigation.

